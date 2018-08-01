Zimbabwe's ruling party wins majority seats in parliament - poll body
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission results showed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu-PF cruising to a big majority after picking up 109 seats against 41 for the opposition Movement for Democratic Change.
HARARE - Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party has won the majority seats in parliament, results from the electoral commission showed on Wednesday, a day after the opposition accused the agency of deliberately delaying results in Zanu-PF’s favour.
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission results showed Mnangagwa’s Zanu-PF cruising to a big majority after picking up 109 seats against 41 for the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC). Another 58 seats are yet to be declared.
The House of Assembly of Parliament has 210 seats and Zanu-PF-PF would need to win 30 more to have a two-thirds majority that would allow it to change the constitution at will.
Voters in Zimbabwe pick a presidential candidate based on their party affiliation and the trend in the parliamentary election was expected to continue when results for the president are announced this week.
The opposition MDC, led by Nelson Chamisa, won in most urban centres, where it enjoys majority support.
The MDC accused the election commission on Tuesday of deliberately delaying results of this week’s vote to favour the ruling party, reporting irregularities in the first poll since the removal of Robert Mugabe in a bloodless November coup.
Even though the election passed off peacefully, several water cannon trucks patrolled outside the central Harare headquarters of the MDC as its red-shirted supporters danced in the streets.
#ZimElections2018 Police gathered outside the Africa Unity Square opposite Parliament. Its unclear why they are here. They aren’t talking to media. MS pic.twitter.com/FHWHonACMB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 31, 2018
[WATCH] Its getting dark but there is no sign the people gathered outside the #MDC headquarters will leave anytime soon. They say the know #Chamisa has won #ZimElections2018 . MS pic.twitter.com/9LvsUO5i2j— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 31, 2018
Popular in Africa
-
Zanu-PF takes early lead in preliminary election results
-
International observers set to release preliminary report on Zim election
-
[CARTOON] Zimbabwe Cliffhanger
-
[WATCH] #Zimbabwe: MDC supporters celebrate ahead of results
-
MDC Alliance preparing court papers to force release of election results
-
Zim presidential results to be announced once counting is done
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.