Zim presidential election results could be announced tomorrow

The commission has been announcing the remaining constituency results following the elections on Monday.

Protesters marched from the MDC headquarters to the ZEC office at Rainbow Towers, Harare, to protest against the election process on 1 August 2018. They were met by riot police armed with rubber bullets, tear gas, and AKs. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Protesters marched from the MDC headquarters to the ZEC office at Rainbow Towers, Harare, to protest against the election process on 1 August 2018. They were met by riot police armed with rubber bullets, tear gas, and AKs. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Clement Manyathela one hour ago

HARARE - The Zimbabwean Electoral Commission (ZEC) says the presidential results will no longer be announced on Wednesday as there are still processes being followed to allow candidates to verify the results.

The commission has been announcing the remaining constituency results following the elections on Monday.

Zanu-PF has secured over 140 seats of the 210 in the National Assembly, making it the majority party in National Assembly.

The ZEC says presidential results could be announced on Thursday, adding it's in possession of most of the presidential results at this national results centre.

The commission's chair Priscilla Chigumba said: "You actually have to go through a verification process. So you know the V11 forms we've been talking about on social media? You've got to sift through them and decide whether or not we actually agree with the tally that's been done."

On the elections result announcement, Chigumba adds: "We're going to leave you with the anticipation sometime tomorrow."

PROTESTS

A group of demonstrators outside the elections results centre in Harare say it’s not just MDC Alliance members protesting but disgruntled Zimbabweans who do not want to be ruled by the Zanu-PF.

The election observation missions welcomed the introduction of the biometric voters’ roll to reduce chances of voter duplication in its preliminary reports, but protesters claim voter numbers for rural Zimbabwe have been inflated.

After retreating for a few minutes, they returned to the results centre.

Police are now using rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the crowd, which is moving along Jason Moyo Avenue - overturning bins and burning tyres. Onlookers say this kind of taunting could last all afternoon.

Police have stopped all movement through the main gate at the results venue.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

