Zim police confirm 3 dead in post-election violent protests
Protests in the city centre have taken a violent turn with the army and police deployed to contain protests, which began on Wednesday afternoon.
HARARE - Police in Zimbabwe have confirmed on State broadcaster ZBC that three people have died on Wednesday after the army fired live ammunition at protesters.
Blood could be seen on the streets of Zimbabwe after police used live ammunition on civilians and protesters who accused the electoral commission of rigging results. Members of the media have also been assaulted and some had their equipment broken.
A man, who was bleeding from the mouth after being hit, said: "I was beaten by the soldiers, okay. I was hit during the demonstration."
Protesters here have called for intervention from Southern African Development Community and the African Union, calling this a war between citizens and the Zanu-PF led government.
#ZimElections2018 the Police in Zimbabwe have confirmed on State broadcaster ZBC that 3 people died today-from the violent protests.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 1, 2018
More info to follow.
