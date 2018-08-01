ZEC to announce presidential voting results today

The announcements will come two days after Zimbabweans cast their ballots in the historic elections, the first without Robert Mugabe as president in almost four decades.

HARARE - Zimbabweans are expected to know on Wednesday afternoon who their new president is.

The country’s electoral commission says that it will announce the presidential results at 12:30pm, together with the remaining constituency results.

The announcements will come two days after Zimbabweans cast their ballots in the historic elections, the first without Robert Mugabe as president in almost four decades.

Since Tuesday, the Zimbabwean Electoral Commission has been announcing constituency results for members of the National Assembly.

So far, out of the 210 parliamentary seats, Zanu-PF has bagged 110 seats, leading with a 72% majority, followed by the opposition MDC Alliance, which has secured 41 seats.

An independent candidate and the National Patriotic Front scooped 1 seat each.

The electoral commission will announce the remaining 58 seats this afternoon and will also make public the much anticipated presidential results.

As Zimbabweans wait for the announcement, incumbent President Emmerson Mnangangwa has tweeted a biblical scripture calling on Zimbabweans to be patient.

His opponent, Nelson Chamisa, tweeted an accusation that the electoral commission was delaying the release of the presidential results to "buy time and prepare Zim mentally to accept fake results".