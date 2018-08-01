Zarah Hector’s killers ask court for lenient sentences
Renaldo Van Rooyen and Taufeeq Ebrahim have been found guilty of killing Hector in March 2016.
CAPE TOWN - The lawyers for two men convicted of murdering Kuils River mother Zarah Hector have asked the court for leniency when considering sentences.
The State and defence delivered argument in aggravation and mitigation of sentence on Tuesday.
Renaldo Van Rooyen and Taufeeq Ebrahim have been found guilty of killing Hector in March 2016.
The 33-year-old’s body was found in plastic bags in a bushy area near Paarl, a few days after she had been reported missing.
Defence attorneys for Van Rooyen and Ebrahim have argued that both men were first-time offenders at the time they committed the murder and have the potential to be rehabilitated.
Van Rooyen’s lawyer told the court that tik played a prominent role in the sequence of events leading up to Hector’s killing, highlighting this as a factor to be taken into consideration.
Ebrahim’s lawyer tried to persuade the court that it wasn’t in the interest of justice to hand the 28-year-old a life sentence for his role in the crime.
The attorney says his client was going through a difficult period at the time of the murder.
The father of two was busy divorcing his wife.
The defence insists Ebrahim was at the wrong place at the wrong time, referring to when Hector was bludgeoned to death at his accomplice’s family home.
Both men will be sentenced on 20 August.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
