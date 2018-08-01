Zanu-PF takes early lead in preliminary election results

The Zimbabwean Electoral Commission says the final presidential results will only be announced once the counting at all polling stations is done and collated.

HARARE - As vote counting continues in Zimbabwe, the governing Zanu-PF party has taken an early lead, winning most of the seats in the National Assembly, so far, following Monday’s elections.

The Zimbabwean Electoral Commission held regular briefings as results trickled in from various provinces, with the latest update given in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Zimbabweans cast their ballots earlier this week and are now waiting to hear who their new president will be.

Results from various polling stations across Zimbabwe have been coming in thick and fast throughout the night.

The country’s electoral commission has been announcing results for the 210 seats in the National Assembly.

By early Wednesday morning, over 100 constituency results were announced, with Zanu-PF in the lead, securing over 65% of the seats in Parliament followed by the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance at over 27%.

But Zimbabweans will have to wait much longer to find out who their new president will be.

The commission says the presidential results will only be announced when the counting at all the over 10,000 polling stations is done and collated.

