Zanu-PF takes early lead in preliminary election results
The Zimbabwean Electoral Commission says the final presidential results will only be announced once the counting at all polling stations is done and collated.
HARARE - As vote counting continues in Zimbabwe, the governing Zanu-PF party has taken an early lead, winning most of the seats in the National Assembly, so far, following Monday’s elections.
The Zimbabwean Electoral Commission held regular briefings as results trickled in from various provinces, with the latest update given in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Zimbabweans cast their ballots earlier this week and are now waiting to hear who their new president will be.
Results from various polling stations across Zimbabwe have been coming in thick and fast throughout the night.
The country’s electoral commission has been announcing results for the 210 seats in the National Assembly.
By early Wednesday morning, over 100 constituency results were announced, with Zanu-PF in the lead, securing over 65% of the seats in Parliament followed by the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance at over 27%.
But Zimbabweans will have to wait much longer to find out who their new president will be.
The commission says the presidential results will only be announced when the counting at all the over 10,000 polling stations is done and collated.
WATCH: #Zimbabwe SADC observers positive about the election process
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Africa
-
ZEC urges Zimbabweans to be patient as election results trickle in
-
Major events in Zimbabwe's independence
-
ZEC gears up to release preliminary election results
-
Zim presidential results to be announced once counting is done
-
[WATCH] #Zimbabwe: MDC supporters celebrate
-
MDC Alliance preparing court papers to force release of election results
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.