JOHANNESBURG - Dr Judy Dlamini has been appointed as the new chancellor of Wits University, making her the first black female in the position at the institution.

In a tweet, the university welcomed her to the institution.

She is a medical doctor‚ a businesswoman‚ an author and a philanthropist.

In taking on this new role, Dr Dlamini, will become the titular head of the institution. Chancellorship is a voluntary position which has a six-year term of office.

The chancellor often acts as a sounding board to the vice-chancellor and principal of the university, who serves as the chief executive officer of the institution.

Dlamini will take up her new role on 1 December‚ replacing the current chancellor of Wits‚ former deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, who served two six-year terms as chancellor.