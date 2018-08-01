Wits University welcomes Dr Judy Dlamini as new chancellor
Dr Dlamini is the first black female in the position at the institution. She will take up her new role on 1 December.
JOHANNESBURG - Dr Judy Dlamini has been appointed as the new chancellor of Wits University, making her the first black female in the position at the institution.
In a tweet, the university welcomed her to the institution.
A warm welcome to our incoming Chancellor of the University of the Witwatersrand Dr. Judy Dlamini 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 #ProudWitsie— Wits University (@WitsUniversity) August 1, 2018
Read full story: https://t.co/lPvyUfwCBr pic.twitter.com/tHMYgEAoEV
She is a medical doctor‚ a businesswoman‚ an author and a philanthropist.
In taking on this new role, Dr Dlamini, will become the titular head of the institution. Chancellorship is a voluntary position which has a six-year term of office.
The chancellor often acts as a sounding board to the vice-chancellor and principal of the university, who serves as the chief executive officer of the institution.
Dlamini will take up her new role on 1 December‚ replacing the current chancellor of Wits‚ former deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, who served two six-year terms as chancellor.
