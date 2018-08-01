'We are trying to return land to those who were dispossessed'

The ANC held a two-day lekgotla where it decided that it would move to have the Constitution amended to allow for expropriation of land without compensation.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has rejected claims that it will simply take away people's houses and land.

The party held a two-day lekgotla where it decided that it would move to have the Constitution amended to allow for expropriation of land without compensation.

But the party says they are balancing the people's need for land against investor confidence.

The ANC’s Enoch Godongwana says the party has to be responsible on the land question.

“We are trying to return land to those who were dispossessed, that’s the challenge we are trying to do. On the other hand, we are trying to do it in a manner which is not disruptive to the economic performance.”

National executive committee member Ronald Lamola says the party does not want the nationalisation of land where the state owns the land.

He says the party wants to give land to those who need it.

“So we are not nationalising the land of this country, because if we do that it means we are also going to dispose of black people who today have land.”

The ANC is yet to finalise what will be the preconditions of expropriation of land without compensation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday night that the ANC will push for a more explicit amendment of the Constitution to allow for this.

Lamola added land will only be given to people who need it.

“The land must be redistributed to the people, so it means that we are going to take it and give it to those who are going to use it. We are going to give them title deeds.

“If we are giving you a farm, we're going to give you a title deed to that farm. If we are giving you a house, for instance, the RDP houses, we are giving them title deeds.”

