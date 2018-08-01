WC Sassa identifies problems with grant payments system

The agency is confident that August’s payments will be smoother than July when over 700,000 grant recipients had to wait for more than a week due to a system overload.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in the Western Cape says it’s already picked up problems in the payment of grants.

But the problem this time around lies with the South African Post Office (Sapo).

Some 105,000 grant beneficiaries out of more than one million beneficiaries in the province will get pay-outs through the Post Office.

Sassa’s acting regional manager in the Western Cape, Henri de Grass, says: “The system from Sapo is slow. We’ve taken that up with Sapo at the national office. With the Post Office only open at 8am, you would already find long queues.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)