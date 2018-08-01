WC Sassa identifies problems with grant payments system
The agency is confident that August’s payments will be smoother than July when over 700,000 grant recipients had to wait for more than a week due to a system overload.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in the Western Cape says it’s already picked up problems in the payment of grants.
The agency is confident that August’s payments will be smoother than July when over 700,000 grant recipients had to wait for more than a week due to a system overload.
But the problem this time around lies with the South African Post Office (Sapo).
Some 105,000 grant beneficiaries out of more than one million beneficiaries in the province will get pay-outs through the Post Office.
Sassa’s acting regional manager in the Western Cape, Henri de Grass, says: “The system from Sapo is slow. We’ve taken that up with Sapo at the national office. With the Post Office only open at 8am, you would already find long queues.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.