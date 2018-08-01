WC govt launches campaign in support of no violence against women, children
The provincial government says violence against women and children is a disgrace to the whole of humanity.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has marked the start of Women's Month with the launch of the #NathiSithiHayi campaign in support of no violence against women and children.
The slogan's an expression of reclaiming power and saying no to abuse and yes to the empowerment of women.
It seeks to highlight the importance of the whole society approach to ending the scourge of woman and child abuse.
On Wednesday, provincial cabinet members signed a pledge in support of the call to end such violent crimes.
The Western Cape Health Department's Colleen Smart says the most recent statistics reveal 21% of women over the age of 18 reported abuse by their partners.
Six percent reported sexual abuse.
Some of the driving forces behind these acts of violence have been identified as poverty, gender inequality, and substance abuse.
Smart says they're calling on government, civil society, and faith-based groups to stand united against the scourge of women and child abuse.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
