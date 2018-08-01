WC Education MEC backs calls for army deployment to gang-ridden areas
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer’s spokesperson Jessica Shelver says the army should be deployed on a temporary basis.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer says gang warfare in many Cape Town communities is having a devastating impact on schooling.
Schafer has added her voice to repeated calls for the army to be deployed to gang-stricken areas.
Last week, two men were shot and wounded near Imperial Primary School in Mitchells Plain, leaving learners, teachers and their parents fearing for their safety.
Schafer’s spokesperson Jessica Shelver says that the army should be deployed on a temporary basis.
“The results of chronic under sourcing of the SA Police Service in the Western Cape is that gangs are literally running riots and holding our children and communities hostage. Due to severe under resources, the SAPS officers that we do have are putting their lives at risk every single day. Without enough support and back up, they themselves are now becoming targets.”
But Police Minister Bheki Cele doesn’t believe this is the answer to deal with crime.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
