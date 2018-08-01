Two new JMPD officers arrested for alleged bribery
The officers were seen receiving money in the Joburg CBD on Tuesday from a motorist who had an expired license.
JOHANNESBURG - Two newly appointed Johannesburg metro police officers have been arrested after being caught receiving a bribe from a motorist.
The officers had completed their course at Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Academy just six months ago.
They were seen receiving money in the Joburg CBD on Tuesday from a motorist who had an expired license.
JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar says: “The corrupt officers will appear in the Johannesburg magistrates court on 1 August to face charges of bribery and corruption. JMPD chief David Tembe has said we’ll root out all corrupt elements from of our department as these have tarnished the badge and image of this department.”
The JMPD has recruited 180 traffic wardens, bringing the total number of its officials to 2,000.
The recruitment was done from an existing database comprising of trained individuals who have served the JMPD under the Extended Public Works Programme.
Additional reporting by Ahmed Kajee.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 31 July 2018
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
ANC to amend Constitution to allow land expropriation
-
Solidarity: Sabotage has nothing to do with Eskom wage talks
-
Mazibuko alludes to double standards in DA handling of De Lille matter
-
Gender Commission criticises Mduduzi Manana for #TotalShutDown video
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.