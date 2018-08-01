Two new JMPD officers arrested for alleged bribery

The officers were seen receiving money in the Joburg CBD on Tuesday from a motorist who had an expired license.

JOHANNESBURG - Two newly appointed Johannesburg metro police officers have been arrested after being caught receiving a bribe from a motorist.

The officers had completed their course at Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Academy just six months ago.

They were seen receiving money in the Joburg CBD on Tuesday from a motorist who had an expired license.

JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar says: “The corrupt officers will appear in the Johannesburg magistrates court on 1 August to face charges of bribery and corruption. JMPD chief David Tembe has said we’ll root out all corrupt elements from of our department as these have tarnished the badge and image of this department.”

The JMPD has recruited 180 traffic wardens, bringing the total number of its officials to 2,000.

The recruitment was done from an existing database comprising of trained individuals who have served the JMPD under the Extended Public Works Programme.

Additional reporting by Ahmed Kajee.

