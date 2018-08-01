#TotalShutDown: 'Women are tired of being beaten up and abused by men'
The #TotalShutDown movement says its march is not open to men because the perpetrators of gender-based violence are mostly men.
CAPE TOWN - Scores of women are set to take to the streets of several of the countries cities on Wednesday to march against gender-based violence.
Wednesday (1 August 2018) marks the start of Women’s Month.
Under the banner #TotalShutDown, women-only marches have been planned across the country.
In Cape Town, protesters are expected to gather in Keizersgracht Street from 9am. They will then march to Parliament where they will hand over a memorandum.
Cape Town march co-ordinator Tandi Rouse says: “South Africa has the highest femicide rate in the world. It’s five times higher than the average global rate. And there’s a rape reported every 13 minutes, so women are tired of being beaten up and abused by men.”
Women are expected to march across the country, along with members of the LGBTI and gender-neutral groups to raise awareness around gender-based violence.
Feminists and gender activists are calling on women and gender non-conforming (GNC) people in South Africa to participate in the nationwide march.
Members of the public have been urged wear black with a touch of red to show solidarity.
The movement is also calling for a shutdown of economic activity for the day or at least a pause between 1pm and 1.30pm.
Neighbouring countries, Lesotho, Botswana and Namibia are set to hold their own marches for the same cause.
Additional reporting by Tendai Malaudzi and Kayleen Morgan.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
