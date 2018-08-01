#TotalShutDown movement calls on govt to bring down crime rate

Women and non-gender conforming individuals are due to march in Pretoria on Wednesday to raise awareness about abuse faced by women, children and the LGBTI community.

JOHANNESBURG – Activists from the #TotalShutDown movement are calling on government to do more to bring down South Africa’s shocking crime rate.

Women and non-gender conforming individuals are due to march in Pretoria today to raise awareness about abuse faced by women, children and the LGBTI community.

Marchers will converge on the Union Buildings at 2pm where a memorandum of demands will be handed over to the Presidency.

Activist Lucy Bowles says: “The government needs to radically start formulating plans towards making sure that the statistics decrease. We envision a South Africa that’s united and also a South African that’s a safe place.”