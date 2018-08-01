Popular Topics
#TotalShutDown marches in SA get international support

A global movement, Action Aid, has expressed support for Wednesday’s national demonstrations in all nine provinces in South Africa.

Participants gathering at Curries Fountain, Durban, ahead of #TotalShutDown march. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
Participants gathering at Curries Fountain, Durban, ahead of #TotalShutDown march. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gender activists and groups around the world have pledged their support for Wednesday’s #TotalShutDown marches against women abuse from as far afield as Australia.

A global movement, Action Aid, has expressed support for Wednesday’s national demonstrations in all nine provinces in South Africa, saying that it stands in solidarity with this country.

In Namibia, marchers will gather in Windhoek on Wednesday morning, while in Maseru, Lesotho, women will also take to the streets.

Back home, marchers are already arriving at some assembly points in Bloemfontein, East London and Durban.

One of the organisers Loyiso Saliso says: “South African women are going to be breaking their silence in one voice because there are so many women who’ve been suffering in silence. Men, today, stay away from the marches because we don’t want you on the grounds. The marches are going to be our safe space, we don’t want you to take away the essence of this being a struggle by women for women.”

LISTEN: #TotalShutDown march: No men allowed

Meanwhile, in Cape Town, protesters are expected to gather in Keizersgracht Street from 9am. They will then march to Parliament where they will hand over a memorandum.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

