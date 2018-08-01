#TotalShutDown marches in SA get international support
A global movement, Action Aid, has expressed support for Wednesday’s national demonstrations in all nine provinces in South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - Gender activists and groups around the world have pledged their support for Wednesday’s #TotalShutDown marches against women abuse from as far afield as Australia.
A global movement, Action Aid, has expressed support for Wednesday’s national demonstrations in all nine provinces in South Africa, saying that it stands in solidarity with this country.
In Namibia, marchers will gather in Windhoek on Wednesday morning, while in Maseru, Lesotho, women will also take to the streets.
Back home, marchers are already arriving at some assembly points in Bloemfontein, East London and Durban.
#TotalShutDown #DBN Acclaimed poet, storyteller and actress Gcina Mhlophe is also here for the KZN leg of the shutdown. ZN pic.twitter.com/neo9Gv8YnY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 1, 2018
One of the organisers Loyiso Saliso says: “South African women are going to be breaking their silence in one voice because there are so many women who’ve been suffering in silence. Men, today, stay away from the marches because we don’t want you on the grounds. The marches are going to be our safe space, we don’t want you to take away the essence of this being a struggle by women for women.”
LISTEN: #TotalShutDown march: No men allowed
Meanwhile, in Cape Town, protesters are expected to gather in Keizersgracht Street from 9am. They will then march to Parliament where they will hand over a memorandum.
#TotalShutdown Women here have a clear message : “My Body, Not Your Crime Scene”. LI pic.twitter.com/9peW0A4h1p— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 1, 2018
#TotalShutdown This group of women from Vrygrond say they’re tired of seeing children suffer. LI pic.twitter.com/90AYxpHocF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 1, 2018
#TotalShutdown #DBN Women and gender non-conforming people continue to make their way to Curries Fountain.Organizers say they are expecting more than 5000 people to show up. The march will move through the CBD and end at the DBN City Hall where a memorandum will be handed over.ZN pic.twitter.com/kASupf6Nym— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 1, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
