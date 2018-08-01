#TotalShudown: Protesters disappointed Ramaphosa didn’t receive memo
Thousands of women marched to the Union Buildings on Wednesday demanding the government to take drastic steps to address the scourge of gender-based violence in the country.
JOHANNESBURG - Angry women protesters under the banner of the total shut down in Pretoria have expressed disappointment after President Cyril Ramaphosa did not receive their memorandum of demands.
Thousands of women marched to the Union Buildings on Wednesday demanding the government to take drastic steps to address the scourge of gender-based violence in the country.
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter Ndileka Mandela also attended the march.
She told marchers that victims of gender-based violence should speak out and break the silence.
“I said no so many times. There are so many women today that we are representing that don’t have the courage to come and say ‘me too, I was raped’. But we are not victims, we are survivors.”
