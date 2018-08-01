TotalShudown: Protesters disappointed Ramaphosa didn’t receive memo

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
Go

#TotalShudown: Protesters disappointed Ramaphosa didn’t receive memo

Thousands of women marched to the Union Buildings on Wednesday demanding the government to take drastic steps to address the scourge of gender-based violence in the country.

Women making their way to the Union Buildings in Pretoria during a #TotalShutDown demonstration. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
Women making their way to the Union Buildings in Pretoria during a #TotalShutDown demonstration. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Angry women protesters under the banner of the total shut down in Pretoria have expressed disappointment after President Cyril Ramaphosa did not receive their memorandum of demands.

Thousands of women marched to the Union Buildings on Wednesday demanding the government to take drastic steps to address the scourge of gender-based violence in the country.

Nelson Mandela's granddaughter Ndileka Mandela also attended the march.

She told marchers that victims of gender-based violence should speak out and break the silence.

“I said no so many times. There are so many women today that we are representing that don’t have the courage to come and say ‘me too, I was raped’. But we are not victims, we are survivors.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA