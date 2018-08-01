Tiffany Haddish backtracks on Beyonce biter
The 38-year-old actress seemed to suggest Sanaa was the mystery biter in an interview with the 'Hollywood Reporter' last month.
LONDON - Tiffany Haddish insists she never confirmed Sanaa Lathan to be the person who bit Beyonce.
The Girls Trip star caused a stir in March when she claimed an unnamed guest had got into a row with the Formation singer at a Lose Angeles party last December, which ended in the R&B superstar getting bitten, and though she initially refused to reveal who the culprit was, she recently added fuel to rumours it was the Love & Basketball actress.
But Haddish has now insisted she "didn't confirm s**t" and people should wait for the culprit to come forward themselves.
She told America's Glamour magazine: "I didn't confirm s##t. The reporter was like, 'Sanaa Lathan?' I'm, like, three drinks in, so of course I was about to laugh. They thought I put her name out there, but I didn't. I never said nothing. And Beyoncé didn't say nothing. Let the person who [bit Beyoncé] bury themselves... I ain't trying to destroy this girl. I didn't say s##t about the girl."
The 38-year-old actress - who is believed to be bound by a non-disclosure agreement over the incident - seemed to suggest Sanaa was the mystery biter in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter last month.
Asked if she was the culprit, Haddish replied: "I'm super good friends with her stepmom and her dad and they were mad at me. They were like, 'Why would you do this to the family? You know, black actresses, you guys have to stick together, it's so hard for you guys to get work as it is, why would you try to ruin her career?' But I didn't try to ruin her career. I never said her name! I was just trying to say how Beyonce kept me from going to jail that night. I could have just shut my whole career down."
Haddish's original account of the unusual incident revealed that Beyonce went up to her husband Jay-Z in a state of shock after being bitten.
The comic said: "Beyonce stormed away, went up to Jay-Z, and was like, 'Jay! Come here! This btch...' and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, 'What just happened?' And Beyonce's friend walked up and was like, 'Can you believe this btch just bit Beyonce?!'
"Near the end of the party, Beyonce's at the bar, so I said to Beyonce, 'Did she really bite you?' She was like, 'Yeah.' I was like, 'She gonna get her ass beat tonight.' She was like, 'Tiffany, no. Don't do that. That btch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The btch is on drugs. She's not like that all the time. Just chill.' "
