Suspects questioned after stealing shark from US aquarium

Three criminals removed the horn shark, named 'Miss Helen', from its tank and smuggled it out by disguising it as a baby in a pushchair.

A screengrab of the horn shark that was stolen from the San Antonio Aquarium. Picture: CBS
A screengrab of the horn shark that was stolen from the San Antonio Aquarium. Picture: CBS
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Texas are questioning suspects who allegedly stole a shark from an aquarium.

Three criminals removed the horn shark, named "Miss Helen", from its tank and smuggled it out by disguising it as a baby in a pushchair.

Miss Helen was safely recovered shortly after CCTV footage of the abduction was released.

She's been taken back to the aquarium.

WATCH: Shark stolen from San Antonio Aquarium

