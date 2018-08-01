Suspects questioned after stealing shark from US aquarium

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Texas are questioning suspects who allegedly stole a shark from an aquarium.

Three criminals removed the horn shark, named "Miss Helen", from its tank and smuggled it out by disguising it as a baby in a pushchair.

Miss Helen was safely recovered shortly after CCTV footage of the abduction was released.

She's been taken back to the aquarium.

WATCH: Shark stolen from San Antonio Aquarium