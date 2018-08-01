Solidarity: Sabotage has nothing to do with Eskom wage talks
Trade union Solidarity says police should act swiftly against striking Eskom workers who are purposefully sabotaging the running of power stations.
The union says that sabotage and criminal activity have nothing to do with wage negotiations.
Eskom implemented stage one loadshedding across parts of Johannesburg on Tuesday due to industrial action by some of its employees affiliated to the National Union of Mineworkers and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa.
Solidarity's Dirk Hermann says that part of the problem is that Eskom doesn't have proper negotiation structures.
“On acts of sabotage, but that can’t be a justification for sabotage in criminal activities that the wage negotiations have been fundamentally fraud. We said that in the negotiations we’ve had with the minister as well.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
