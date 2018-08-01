Several casualties reported after Zim soldiers fire live rounds on protesters

Protests in the city centre have taken a violent turn with the army and police deployed to contain protests, which began on Wednesday afternoon.

HARARE - Soldiers are continuing to patrol the streets of Harare, dispersing protesters, following the release of the constituency election results.

All constituency results have been released while Zimbabweans await the overall presidential result.

A number of tanks have been seen in the capital with helicopters overhead. Army tanks can be seen crisscrossing the street, making it near impossible to leave the CBD.

Rubber bullets and tear gas were used earlier. A soldier could also be seen assaulting a civilian who had taken cover at a filling station.

He spoke to EWN after the incident. "I don't know what they used to hit me. I was down and they continued to beat me."

Blood could be seen on the streets of Zimbabwe after police used live ammunition on civilians and protesters who accused the electoral commission of rigging results. Members of the media have also been assaulted and some had their equipment broken.

A man, who was bleeding from the mouth after being hit, said: "I was beaten by the soldiers, okay. I was hit during the demonstration."

Protesters here have called for intervention from Southern African Development Community and the African Union, calling this a war between citizens and the Zanu-PF led government.

REACTIONS

Two presidential front-runners have reacted with President Emmerson Mnangagwa calling for peace and his opponent Nelson Chamisa declaring that no amount of result manipulation will alter the will of voters.

Opposition MDC Alliance supporters took to the streets, barricading roads and burning tires, claiming the elections results announced so far, confirming Zanu-PF as a majority party in Parliament have been rigged.

Mnangagwa also reacted to the violence on social media, saying: “Now is the time for responsibility and above all, peace.”

At this crucial time, I call on everyone to desist from provocative declarations and statements. We must all demonstrate patience and maturity, and act in a way that puts our people and their safety first. Now is the time for responsibility and above all, peace — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 1, 2018

Chamisa also took to Twitter. Chamisa says he’s humbled by the support given to him as a presidential candidate.

THANK YOU ZIMBABWE ...I’m humbled by the support you have given to me as a Presidential Candidate. We have won the popular vote. You voted for total Change in this past election!We have won this one together. No amount of results manipulation will alter your WILL #Godisinit — Nelson Chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) August 1, 2018

