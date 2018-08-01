Popular Topics
Go

Santaco says taxi fares to increase from 18 August

From Wednesday local distance taxi fares will increase by up to R110 while long-distance fares will go up by up to R120.

FILE: Commuters queue at the Bellville Taxi Rank on 18 April 2018. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/EWN
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) says its decision to increase fares nationwide is informed by the climbing fuel price the fuel levy and the increase in VAT.

From Wednesday local distance taxi fares will increase by up to R110 while long-distance fares will go up by up to R120.

These hikes are in addition to any other jurisdictional increases that may have already come into effect.

Santaco's Thabisho Molelekwa said: “Considering that there are also other petrol price increases anticipated, as Santaco management, we saw that it was important to effect taxi fare increases as of 18 August.”

Timeline

