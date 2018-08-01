SANDF: Fighting crime not in our domain

General Solly Shoke says that the primary role of the SANDF is to ensure the integrity of South Africa’s borders, adding that soldiers are not trained to police criminals.

The chief of the SANDF was speaking at a briefing in Centurion, Pretoria on Tuesday where he was asked about the request by some politicians for the military to intervene in crime hotspots.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) recently asked for the army to be deployed to crime-ridden communities in the Western Cape.

Shoke says that their primary role is to ensure the integrity of South Africa’s borders, adding that soldiers are not trained to police criminals.

“Crime is not in our domain and we’ll try to avoid, as much as possible, to get involved in combatting crimes. If I may repeat what I said in November; when we come in, we ‘skop and donner’.”

Shoke says he does not want to see a situation where the national defence force is engaged in combat against civilians.

He says the SANDF does, however, support some departments, as it did the Department of Health recently in the North West province.

