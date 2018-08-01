SANDF: Fighting crime not in our domain

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
Go

SANDF: Fighting crime not in our domain

General Solly Shoke says that the primary role of the SANDF is to ensure the integrity of South Africa’s borders, adding that soldiers are not trained to police criminals.

FILE: SANDF chief General Solly Shoke. Picture: EWN.
FILE: SANDF chief General Solly Shoke. Picture: EWN.
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - General Solly Shoke says that while the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) may be called upon to support the police, it is not their role to fight crime, and they’d prefer not to take that job.

The chief of the SANDF was speaking at a briefing in Centurion, Pretoria on Tuesday where he was asked about the request by some politicians for the military to intervene in crime hotspots.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) recently asked for the army to be deployed to crime-ridden communities in the Western Cape.

Shoke says that their primary role is to ensure the integrity of South Africa’s borders, adding that soldiers are not trained to police criminals.

“Crime is not in our domain and we’ll try to avoid, as much as possible, to get involved in combatting crimes. If I may repeat what I said in November; when we come in, we ‘skop and donner’.”

Shoke says he does not want to see a situation where the national defence force is engaged in combat against civilians.

He says the SANDF does, however, support some departments, as it did the Department of Health recently in the North West province.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA