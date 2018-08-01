SAA returns to Public Enterprises dept
The national carrier was placed under the Ministry of Finance by former President Jacob Zuma in December 2014 when Lynne Brown was Public Enterprises Minister.
CAPE TOWN - South African Airways (SAA) is going back to the Department of Public Enterprises.
In a joint statement, the Ministries of Finance and Public Enterprises say the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa was gazetted on Wednesday.
Ramaphosa has transferred the administration of the SAA Act from the Finance Ministry back to Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan.
The statement says moving SAA back under Public Enterprises follows a study commissioned by the department and Treasury.
The study focused on developing the optimal group structure for South Africa's state-owned aviation assets, SAA and its subsidiaries Mango and SA Express.
The statement says the study's recommendations if considered appropriate may need changes made to SAA's group structure.
It goes on to say that Gordhan is best placed as the custodian of the airlines as he is in charge of other major state-owned companies.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
