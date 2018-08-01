SA's trade surplus jumps in June on metals exports

Africa’s most industrialised country ran a large current account deficit of 4.8% of GDP in the first quarter.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s trade surplus widened more than expected to R12 billion ($915 million) as exports in precious, base metal and vehicle parts jumped, easing pressure on the economy and lifting the currency.

Africa’s most industrialised country ran a large current account deficit of 4.8% of GDP in the first quarter, and in the absence of the economic growth that normally draws fixed investments is heavily reliant on more volatile portfolio flows.

Analysts said the large surplus was a sign the current account was narrowing, which would lessen the impact of any reversal of portfolio flows.

“This is the fourth month in row of surpluses so it will definitely reduce the current account deficit in the second quarter,” said senior economist at Nedbank Isaac Matshego.

“But remember, the current account is structural so we really do need those portfolio flows to keep coming in,” Matshego added.

The rand has rallied in the past month to become one of the top performing emerging market currencies, due mainly to positive turn in sentiment, but analysts warn it remains at risk to offshore events, particularly the ongoing trade tiff between the United States and China.

The rand responded to the news of the widening surplus by rising slightly on the data, at traded at R13.1350 at 1300 GMT, about 0.2% firmer.

The South African Revenue Service said exports rose by 7.1% on a month-on-month basis to R110 billion in June, while imports dipped 0.9% to R98 billion.

Commodities led the rise in exports with sales of precious metals up 38% and base metals rising 13% in the month. Sales of vehicles equipment were up 8%.