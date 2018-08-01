Ramaphosa announces inquiries into NPA officials Jiba & Mrwebi

The General Council of the Bar has also filed its application for leave to appeal the decision which set aside the ruling to strike the two from the role of advocates.

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that he intends to institute inquiries into the fitness to hold office of National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.

The General Council of the Bar has also filed its application for leave to appeal the decision which set aside the ruling to strike the two from the role of advocates.

It's arguing that the Supreme Court of Appeal ignored critical evidence against the pair.

The pair were criticised for their handling of the decision to withdraw criminal charges against former head of crime intelligence, Richard Mdluli.

More info to follow.

