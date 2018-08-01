Prasa currently operating without valid safety permit, says regulator
The regulator says that it will only renew its licence once it is satisfied with Prasa's planned interventions to address safety concerns.
JOHANNESBURG - The Railway Safety Regulator of South Africa says that the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)'s trains are currently operating without a valid safety permit after it expired at midnight.
The regulator has taken the drastic decision as the previous permit issued was already in place with special conditions.
It says that it will only renew its licence once it is satisfied with Prasa's planned interventions to address safety concerns.
The regulator's Madelein Williams: "The regulator is of the opinion that Prasa cannot effectively demonstrate to the regulator that it has the ability, commitment and resources to properly assess the risk to its assets and the safety of its customers, staff and contractors."
