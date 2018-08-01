Prasa currently operating without valid safety permit, says regulator

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
Go

Prasa currently operating without valid safety permit, says regulator

The regulator says that it will only renew its licence once it is satisfied with Prasa's planned interventions to address safety concerns.

A view inside the Prasa repair depot on 28 May 2018, where trains are fixed, renovated and parts are shipped off for off-site repairs. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
A view inside the Prasa repair depot on 28 May 2018, where trains are fixed, renovated and parts are shipped off for off-site repairs. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Railway Safety Regulator of South Africa says that the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)'s trains are currently operating without a valid safety permit after it expired at midnight.

The regulator has taken the drastic decision as the previous permit issued was already in place with special conditions.

It says that it will only renew its licence once it is satisfied with Prasa's planned interventions to address safety concerns.

The regulator's Madelein Williams: "The regulator is of the opinion that Prasa cannot effectively demonstrate to the regulator that it has the ability, commitment and resources to properly assess the risk to its assets and the safety of its customers, staff and contractors."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA