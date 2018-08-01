Powerball rolls over again. R140 million this time
R140 million could be yours this Friday because the Powerball has rolled over again.
JOHANNESBURG – The Powerball was not won by anyone this past Tuesday. It has rolled over from R125 million to R140 million!
PowerBall & PowerBallPLUS estimated jackpots:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 31, 2018
PB: R140 Million
PBP: R4 Million for 03/08/18!#PhandaPushaPlay Now https://t.co/C9BdmE39GK pic.twitter.com/ZzcVVbXNrt
The Powerball Plus jackpot is R4 Million.
The draw will be on Friday 3 August 2018.
At the same time, people have received the news with humour on Twitter:
July 31, 2018
After winning Lotto: This will be me! R125m #Powerball pic.twitter.com/TrktriDAEP— Snr Phumudzo (@SurvivorsPlanet) July 27, 2018
😂😂😂lol I now believe we being played gofa issa scam😂😂😂 R140 pic.twitter.com/1dfa9HaQAt— Black_Wolf (@Blahk_Wolf) July 31, 2018
More in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.