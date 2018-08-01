Powerball rolls over again. R140 million this time

R140 million could be yours this Friday because the Powerball has rolled over again.

JOHANNESBURG – The Powerball was not won by anyone this past Tuesday. It has rolled over from R125 million to R140 million!

The Powerball Plus jackpot is R4 Million.

The draw will be on Friday 3 August 2018.

At the same time, people have received the news with humour on Twitter:

After winning Lotto: This will be me! R125m #Powerball pic.twitter.com/TrktriDAEP — Snr Phumudzo (@SurvivorsPlanet) July 27, 2018