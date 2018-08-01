Popular Topics
Police clarify that item found at Roshnee mosque a hoax bomb

The police earlier on Wednesday stated that a handmade bomb was found at the mosque, but they have since clarified this.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been arrested in Roshnee near Vereeniging on charges of possessing a hoax bomb.

The thirty-six-year-old was arrested after he left a bag containing a hoax bomb in the mosque.

The man left the bag in the mosque on Monday evening at around 6:30pm and was arrested on Tuesday when he returned to collect his bag.

Despite messages on social media saying there was a bomb, the police's Fikile Funda says no explosives were found.

“We called in our bomb disposal unit and they confirmed it was not a bomb. It was flask wrapped in sellotape and it contained vaseline and an unidentified substance. It is not something that we can say constituted a bomb."

The man will appear in court on Thursday morning on charges of carrying a hoax bomb.

