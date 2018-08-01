Pirates add 'finishing' coach ahead of new season
Stéphane Adam is a former player himself with a career spanning over 14 years where he played for clubs such as Lille and FC Metz in France before joining Scottish club Hearts.
CAPE TOWN - Orlando Pirates football club announced a new member of their technical staff, Stéphane Adam has been named as their new Specialist Coach for Finishing.
The Buccaneers scored 41 goals in their 30 PSL matches last season, second after champions Mamelodi Sundowns with 46.
Luvuyo Memela was their top scorer with five goals in the league.
Adam is a former player himself with a career spanning over 14 years where he played for clubs such as Lille and FC Metz in France before joining Scottish club Hearts where made over 140 appearances for the club.
The French-born coach joins the Buccaneers from French outfit Lille.
