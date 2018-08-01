Over 30 arrested in WC as Metrorail cracks down on crime

Metrorail says the arrests were made for various offences, including attempted robbery, cable theft and malicious damage to property.

CAPE TOWN - As Metrorail in the Western Cape continues to battle crime, the rail operator says more than 30 suspects have been arrested for a range of offences.

The arrests were made last month. Metrorail says the arrests were made for various offences, including attempted robbery, cable theft and malicious damage to property.

Metrorail's Riana Scott explains: “We’re very, very pleased with that. It does mean that people are beginning to take note. What’s very encouraging is that communities are trusting us with information and we, at the moment, have 105 people awaiting trial where we’ve successfully opposed bail.”

Last month alone, three trains were torched in Cape Town.

A fourth arson attack was prevented at Cape Town Station on Tuesday when a man tried to set a seat in a coach on fire. He was apprehended.

