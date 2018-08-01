Over 30 arrested in WC as Metrorail cracks down on crime
Metrorail says the arrests were made for various offences, including attempted robbery, cable theft and malicious damage to property.
CAPE TOWN - As Metrorail in the Western Cape continues to battle crime, the rail operator says more than 30 suspects have been arrested for a range of offences.
The arrests were made last month. Metrorail says the arrests were made for various offences, including attempted robbery, cable theft and malicious damage to property.
Metrorail's Riana Scott explains: “We’re very, very pleased with that. It does mean that people are beginning to take note. What’s very encouraging is that communities are trusting us with information and we, at the moment, have 105 people awaiting trial where we’ve successfully opposed bail.”
Last month alone, three trains were torched in Cape Town.
A fourth arson attack was prevented at Cape Town Station on Tuesday when a man tried to set a seat in a coach on fire. He was apprehended.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 31 July 2018
-
BBC welcomes ANC’s decision on land reform
-
Maimane seeks urgent sitting of Parliament after Ramaphosa land announcement
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
#TotalShutDown marches in SA get international support
-
MDC Alliance supporters square off with police outside results centre
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.