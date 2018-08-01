Outa calls on Treasury to probe alleged RAF maladministration
The Freedom Movement says that putting the Road Accident Fund under independent administration will be a start in tackling the fund’s R160 billion backlog in unpaid claims.
JOHANNESBURG – The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has called on Treasury to conduct a full independent inquiry into the Road Accident Fund into apparent maladministration.
A group called the Freedom Movement comprised of Outa, the Democratic Alliance, Freedom Front Plus and other organisations held a march against the rising fuel price.
They have called for a R1 per litre drop in the fuel levy.
The Freedom Movement says reducing the fuel levy by R1 will drop the petrol price below R15 per litre.
It says putting the Road Accident Fund under independent administration will be a start in tackling the fund’s R160 billion backlog in unpaid claims.
Outa says while it understands that a cut in the fuel levy will set government back by R23 billion a year, it believes that eradicating corruption and maladministration will make up for it.
National Treasury has been given 14 days to respond to these demands.
WATCH: Movement calls for R1 fuel price decrease or new government
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
