Organ Donor Foundation experiencing major skin shortage
According to the foundation, 4,300 patients are awaiting lifesaving organs.
JOHANNESBURG – As August marks Organ Donor Month, the Organ Donor Foundation says it is experiencing a major shortage of skin to treat burn victims.
The Organ Donor Foundation says it has been experiencing a large shortage of skin for patients who have been burn victims, especially in informal settlements.
The foundation says this month, it will be asking why 80% of South Africans are willing to accept a lifesaving organ but 80% are not prepared to donate.
This morning, the Tshwane University of Technology will host a briefing along with the Organ Donor Foundation to give clarity on the treatment of burn victims and how it links to the skin bank.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
