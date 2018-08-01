Organ Donor Foundation experiencing major skin shortage

According to the foundation, 4,300 patients are awaiting lifesaving organs.

JOHANNESBURG – As August marks Organ Donor Month, the Organ Donor Foundation says it is experiencing a major shortage of skin to treat burn victims.

The Organ Donor Foundation says it has been experiencing a large shortage of skin for patients who have been burn victims, especially in informal settlements.

The foundation says this month, it will be asking why 80% of South Africans are willing to accept a lifesaving organ but 80% are not prepared to donate.

This morning, the Tshwane University of Technology will host a briefing along with the Organ Donor Foundation to give clarity on the treatment of burn victims and how it links to the skin bank.

