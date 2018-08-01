Mnangagwa calls for calm as violence erupts in Harare

Earlier today, police fired tear gas to disperse stone-throwing protesters in Harare as the main opposition leader accused the ruling party of trying to rig the result of Zimbabwe’s election.

HARARE - Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for calm and patience, putting the safety of Zimbabweans first.

A tweet from the presidency reads: “Now is the time for responsibility and above all, peace”.

Soldiers and armoured vehicles are now being used on Wednesday afternoon as protests have broken out in Zimbabwe after the release of all the constituency results, with the Zanu-PF securing a clear majority.

A man has been hospitalised after he was shot at during protests as the nation awaits results of the presidential election.

It’s understood a journalist has also been injured.

#ZimElections2018 witnesses say runner bullets were used ok him. MS — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 1, 2018

#ZimElections2018 More Army trucks arrive here. Soldiers walk the streets. CM pic.twitter.com/zbJBtGXyYH — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 1, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)