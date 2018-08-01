Popular Topics
Metrorail officials on high alert amid train arson attacks

On Tuesday, a suspect started a fire on an empty train at Cape Town Station.

FILE: Five carriages caught alight at Retreat station on 27 July 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
FILE: Five carriages caught alight at Retreat station on 27 July 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail officials are on high alert as attacks on its infrastructure continue unabated.

On Tuesday, a suspect started a fire on an empty train at Cape Town Station.

The train was standing still at Platform 11 at the time.

The man was apprehended and detained after eyewitnesses saw him set a MetroPlus seat alight.

A potential disaster was averted when alert Metrorail staff members rushed to douse the flames, which caused minor damage.

This incident occurred just minutes after the rail operator re-opened platforms 13 and 14 where a fire destroyed three train carriages over the weekend.

WATCH: inside one of Cape Town’s burnt out train carriages

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott says, “We thank our customers for their patience while we were repairing the damage done by fire.”

Metrorail recently confirmed that 39 coaches have been destroyed in train fires in the city over the past four months at a cost of about R51 million.

Three trains have been torched in Cape Town in the space a week.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

