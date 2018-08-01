MDC Alliance supporters square off with police outside results centre

Water cannon and more officers have been deployed to the venue after supporters marched through the town, saying that they want to protect their vote for Nelson Chamisa.

HARARE – Zimbabwe's Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced the remaining constituency results following the elections on Monday.

The ZEC has been announcing constituency results since Tuesday.

There is still no word on the race for the presidency.

Zimbabweans cast their ballots on Monday, the first without Robert Mugabe as president in almost four decades.

Meanwhile, inside the results centre, the planned electoral commission briefing is underway.

MDC Alliance supporters have marched on the ZEC results centre and have been met by a large police contingent in riot gear. More officers have arrived but the crowd says they won’t leave until they get the result they want.

A man says Emmerson Mnangagwa will not run the country.

"Mnangagwa, this country cannot get anything from him. Only Chamisa. We are here to defend our votes, only our votes. We voted for Nelson Chamisa.”

It was earlier reported on social media that the ZEC would announce presidential results on Wednesday afternoon.

[WATCH] At the HICC this afternoon. MDC Alliance supporters say the only result they will accept is a win for their president Nelson #Chamisa.

Another man says he’s willing to die for his party.

“If they are going to kill us, let them kill us. We are ready to die; this is our country… we want Nelson Chamisa as our president.”

