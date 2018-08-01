Mazibuko alludes to double standards in DA handling of De Lille matter

Former Democratic Alliance parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko says in her mind, it’s unclear exactly what Patricia de Lille’s done wrong.

CAPE TOWN - Former Democratic Alliance (DA) parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko has taken a dig at the party’s handling of its failed attempts to remove Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille from office.

She says in her mind, it’s unclear exactly what De Lille’s done wrong.

De Lille staved off a second motion of no confidence in the City Council last week, after reaching an 11th-hour agreement with the DA that she will subject herself to a speedy disciplinary process.

Delivering a memorial lecture at the Cape Town Press Club on Tuesday night, Mazibuko alluded to double standards in the way the De Lille matter is being handled.

Mazibuko says she would like to know exactly what De Lille is accused of, and how it benefits the party to “bleed itself in the public square”.

“So, she [De Lille] is uppity... she’s an uppity woman of colour. Is that what the accusation is? These allegations of corruption don’t seem to have been followed through. There are allegations of mismanagement, but there’s no real evidence. We are pointed to websites, but the websites don’t really clarify anything.”

The DA is due to set down three days in August for a pre-trial conference with De Lille’s legal team to discuss the charges against her.

