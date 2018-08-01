Marli van Breda curatorship case postponed to 27 August
The matter relates to the curatorship of 19-year-old Marli van Breda who survived an attack by her brother Henri van Breda, who murdered his parents and older brother in January 2015.
CAPE TOWN - A Stellenbosch family axe murder survivor remains in the care of a curator after a postponement in court.
He is serving life sentences for the murders and 15 years for attempted murder.
Henri van Breda severely wounded his younger sister and she sustained retrograde amnesia in the aftermath of the attack.
Advocate Louise Buikman SC has been Marli’s curator since 2015, when she was still a minor. The family axe murder survivor never testified against her brother.
Buikman is now in the process of finalising a report which will address whether or not her curatorship should be extended.
The matter was heard on Tuesday and has been postponed to 27 August.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
