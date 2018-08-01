Man killed during hit on alleged Cape gang boss

The Kuils River shooting is the third attempt, at least, on Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen's life in the past 10 months.

CAPE TOWN - There has been yet another attempt to assassinate alleged gang boss Jerome "Donkie" Booysen.

Eyewitness News has learnt he was shot in the arm while at a Spur restaurant in Kuils River.

A man, who may have been his attacker, was shot dead.

Police spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk said: “Circumstances surrounding the incident at around 3 pm at a shopping mall in Kuils River is under investigation. According to our preliminary investigation, one person was shot and killed, and another man was wounded in this incident. Our investigators are on the scene.”

Last year, the alleged gang boss narrowly escaped after he was shot and wounded at Cape Town International Airport. Days later it was reported that an assassin managed to get into his hospital ward.

The attacker was dressed as a woman when he tried to kill Booysen at the Bellville Melomed Hospital.

There have been reports of at least four more hits on Booysen's life.

