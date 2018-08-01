Man arrested for leaving explosive device at Vereeniging mosque
It's understood community members were praying on Monday when they noticed an unidentified man leaving his bag behind.
JOHANNESBURG – A man has been arrested after a handmade explosive device was found at a mosque in Roshnee near Vereeniging.
The Roshnee neighbourhood watch handed over the bag to the security office where the alleged explosive device was then discovered.
The police's Fikile Funda says the man is expected to appear in court soon.
“The Neighbourhood Watch that took the bag from the security office, went and investigated what was happening, only to find out that there’s a hand-made bomb they found there. The preliminary charge that we’re investigating is possession of deadly explosives.”
