[LISTEN] NZ introduces paid leave for domestic violence victims

CAPE TOWN - New Zealand has become the first country to introduce paid leave for victims of domestic violence.

New Zealand has one of the developed world’s highest rates of domestic violence.

The Domestic Violence Victims Protection Bill gives victims an opportunity to move houses or get children into new schools.

This was an initiative by Jan Logie, a Green MP, who has worked in a women’s refuge for domestic violence survivors before she became a politician.

CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies speaks to Logie about what drove her to propose the bill to Parliament.

“In my time working with women’s refuge, I saw women returning to violent relationships because they felt that after they’d left they were sitting ducks at work and their colleagues didn’t know how to properly support them,” Logie said.

Logie adds the leave is up to ten days to help victims to keep their jobs while sorting themselves out and have financial independence.

