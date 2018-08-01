Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Is 'black tax' a responsibility or burden?

| Radio 702 presenter Azania Mosaka speaks to social activist and writer Koketso Moselakgomo and personal finance consultant Samke Mhlongo-Ngwenya about the mixed views around black/family tax.

JOHANNESBURG - “Black/family tax” is a term which generally refers to the extended family financial obligations placed on black professionals.

Social activist and writer Koketso Moselakgomo has written about her views on black/family tax and says people are suffocated by the pressure to survive, look after their families and live their best lives.

Moselakgomo adds that parents should stop comparing their children’s success with others.

Radio 702 presenter Azania Mosaka speaks to Moselakgomo and personal finance consultant Samke Mhlongo-Ngwenya about the mixed views around black/family tax.

Mhlongo-Ngwenya says she has seen several individuals from different races, who have legacy issues and have the responsibility to family back home, who look after their parent’s medical bills.

“It is not a phenomenon that is unique to black people, it may be heightened to black people simply because of financial legacy. But it is something that is not unique to us.”

For more information listen to the audio above.

