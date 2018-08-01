[LISTEN] How car buyers are 'screwed' by dealerships and banks

Co-author of a book about illegal things done by banks and dealerships, Crystal Slabbert says that on the road fees are illegal according to the National Consumer Act.

JOHANNESBURG - A South African book titled Eff You Very Much: How You Are Screwed By Dealerships And Banks When Buying A Car has lifted the lid on the unlawful scams within the motor dealership industry.

Speaking to CapeTalk’s John Maytham, co-author Crystal Slabbert, explained that illegal fees are often added to the financed deals of both new and used cars.

“The only charges that they are allowed to charge you are licence, registration, number plates and fuel.”

Slabbert says that on the road fees are illegal according to the National Consumer Act.

“The little bow when you get the car is not free. The champagne is not free and nor is the key-ring holder. Everything is added in above the price.”

Listen to the audio below for more: