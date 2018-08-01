[LISTEN] How car buyers are 'screwed' by dealerships and banks

-
#TotalShutDown marches in SA get international supportLocal
Eskom says power grid relatively stable for nowLocal
Lindiwe Mazibuko rules out return to politicsPolitics
Two new JMPD officers arrested for alleged briberyLocal
Split concerns force Durex to recall some condoms in UK and IrelandWorld
Latest unemployment figures worrying, admits RamaphosaPolitics
Popular Topics
Man United hopeful of making one more signing, says MourinhoSport
CSA and Saca agree to revenue sharing modelSport
NBA star LeBron James opens school for underprivileged childrenSport
New Kaizer Chiefs coach Solinas receives work permitSport
Lions coach backs enigmatic Jantjies ahead of Super Rugby finalSport
South Africa milestone becomes a millstone for SteynSport
Split concerns force Durex to recall some condoms in UK and IrelandWorld
[LISTEN] How car buyers are 'screwed' by dealerships and banksBusiness
Anna Wintour not leaving 'Vogue' - reportLifestyle
Tiffany Haddish backtracks on Beyonce biterLifestyle
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 31 July 2018Local
The simple reason we sometimes root against the good guyLifestyle
Duchess Meghan 'at wits' end over fatherLifestyle
Ed Westwick parties after sexual assault case is droppedLifestyle
[LISTEN] Author Daniel Pink: Timing is really a scienceLifestyle
Latest unemployment figures worrying, admits RamaphosaPolitics
Ramaphosa applauds South Africans for participation in land hearingsPolitics
Mazibuko alludes to double standards in DA handling of De Lille matterPolitics
Ramaphosa: Citizens want Constitution to be more explicit on land redistributionPolitics
ANC to amend Constitution to allow land expropriationLocal
Controversial draft debt-relief Bill clause in spotlight in ParlyLocal
[OPINION] We need to hear each otherOpinion
[OPINION] The increasing asymmetry of BRICSOpinion
[OPINION] How peace journalism can help the media cover elections in AfricaOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Outrage over Cecil the lion slaying left little in its wakeOpinion
[ANALYSIS] The term ‘fake news’ is doing great harmOpinion
[ANALYSIS] The Zimbabwe poll explainedOpinion
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
Budget Speech 2018
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
[LISTEN] How car buyers are 'screwed' by dealerships and banksBusiness
SA's trade surplus jumps in June on metals exportsBusiness
Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beatBusiness
Number of discouraged work seekers risesLocal
Britain's car industry cautions: No-deal Brexit is our nightmareWorld
Eskom warns of 'high risk' of loadshedding for TuesdayLocal
[LISTEN] How car buyers are 'screwed' by dealerships and banks
Co-author of a book about illegal things done by banks and dealerships, Crystal Slabbert says that on the road fees are illegal according to the National Consumer Act.
JOHANNESBURG - A South African book titled Eff You Very Much: How You Are Screwed By Dealerships And Banks When Buying A Car has lifted the lid on the unlawful scams within the motor dealership industry.
Speaking to CapeTalk’s John Maytham, co-author Crystal Slabbert, explained that illegal fees are often added to the financed deals of both new and used cars.
“The only charges that they are allowed to charge you are licence, registration, number plates and fuel.”
Slabbert says that on the road fees are illegal according to the National Consumer Act.
“The little bow when you get the car is not free. The champagne is not free and nor is the key-ring holder. Everything is added in above the price.”
Listen to the audio below for more:
Popular in Business
Latest unemployment figures worrying, admits Ramaphosa38 minutes ago
-
Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat5 hours ago
Number of discouraged work seekers rises14 hours ago
SA unemployment rate rises to 27.2% in Q222 hours ago
Car deal extras - what they can and can’t add to your finance contract100 days ago
SA's trade surplus jumps in June on metals exports4 hours ago
