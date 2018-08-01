[LISTEN] Dealing with depression in the workplace

Radio 702 | Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Sizwe Mabizela, vice-chancellor of Rhodes University about depression in the workplace in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Dr Sizwe Mabizela, vice-chancellor of Rhodes University talks about a recent study conducted by the South African Depression and Anxiety Group that found that depression affects one in four South African employees.

Mabizela says it’s important for companies and organisations to routinely check on their staff and study behavioural patterns that many who suffer from depression display.

He spoke in the wake of the passing of UCT Professor Bongani Mayosi, Bongani Moyosi, who passed away last week.

He says families go through trauma and if this can’t be attended to, it can cause damage to a person’s state of mind.

