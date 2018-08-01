Lindiwe Mazibuko rules out return to politics
Former DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko has ruled out returning to politics, saying she wishes to remain non-partisan in her new role.
CAPE TOWN - Former Democratic Alliance (DA) parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko has dismissed speculation that she plans to make a return to politics ahead of 2019’s election.
Mazibuko says she’s been speaking to political parties, including the African National Congress and Congress of the People, to identify mentors for her newly-formed political leadership academy.
Delivering the Barry Streek Memorial Lecture at the Cape Town Press Club on Tuesday night, Mazibuko said the country needs a fresh crop of young leaders and the face of public leadership in South Africa needs to change.
Four years since she threw in the towel on the public service, Mazibuko says that she wants to nurture strong young leaders.
“What we need now are targeted initiatives, which focus on political and public leadership with laser-like focus.”
Mazibuko is no longer a DA member and has ruled out returning to politics, saying she wishes to remain non-partisan in her new role.
“I make no boones about the fact that if there’s an election tomorrow, I will still be a DA supporter, but my support for the DA is not forever. My blood is not blue.”
Mazibuko says while the DA may suffer a setback in support in next year’s election she does not share the often-held view of pundits that the party will fail to retain its official opposition status.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
