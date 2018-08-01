Latest unemployment figures worrying, admits Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says ANC lekgotla has called on the government to develop and implement a stimulus package to ignite growth and job creation.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says that the economy is facing serious challenges and the unemployment figures released on Tuesday are worrying.

Speaking through a televised address late on Tuesday night, Ramaphosa said the African National Congress (ANC) directed the government to urgently deliver a stimulus package that will ignite growth and create jobs.

He also announced that the party will push ahead to amend the Constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation.

President Ramaphosa says that given the current economic environment of rising unemployment, the ANC lekgotla has called on the government to develop and implement a stimulus package to ignite growth and job creation.

“We’ve committed that the work to develop this stimulus should start now to ignite growth, to tackle unemployment and to mitigate the effects of the rising costs of living.”

The promise measures to help reboot the economy include increased investment in public infrastructure, entrepreneur support and trade-support measures for sectors that are affected by imports.

Ramaphosa said the stimulus package will also ensure that procurement is localised and that there should be training for unemployed young South Africans to compete in a rapidly changing economy.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)