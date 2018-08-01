Popular Topics
Land hearings head to Oudtshoorn

Parliament's Joint Constitutional Review Committee has been tasked to determine whether or not Section 25 of the Constitution should be amended.

FILE: Picture: Facebook
FILE: Picture: Facebook
21 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Public hearings on land expropriation enter their final leg as they start in the Western Cape on 1 August.

The Joint Constitutional Review Committee, which is facilitating the hearings, is scheduled to start its Western Cape hearings in Oudtshoorn.

The hearings will then move to Beaufort West before making their way to Cape Town.

Parliament had instructed the committee to determine whether a review of Section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses is necessary to make it possible for the state to expropriate land, in the public interest, without compensation.

Committee chairperson Vincent Smith says the hearings have been hectic but was impressed by the level of tolerance shown by South Africans.

“I also think South Africans have shown a high level of tolerance, even for views that they do not agree with. They’ve allowed people to have their say. There have been a few rumblings, but at large there’s been a high level of tolerance in terms of accepting or at least allowing for other views to be put on the table.”

The public hearings have already been held in eight provinces.

They will culminate in Cape Town this weekend, following a grueling two months of hearings that have crisscrossed the country.

According to Section 25 of the Constitution, a property may be expropriated for a public purpose or in the public interest.

It also states that subject to compensation, the amount, time it takes and manner of payment, should be agreed to by those affected or decided or approved by a court.

Additional reporting by Kevin Brandt.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

