International observers set to release preliminary report on Zim election
The country’s electoral commission is currently counting election results after millions of eligible voters cast their ballots on Monday.
HARARE – International election observers in the Zimbabwean harmonised polls are expected to release their preliminary reports on Wednesday morning.
On Tuesday, the Zimbabwean Electoral Commission said it was confident that Monday’s elections were not rigged.
It also said the election process was characterized by a peaceful atmosphere.
This morning, international election observers such as the SADC and the African Union are expected to give their own analysis of events leading up to and on election day.
While these elections were not characterized by violence and much intimidation like in previous polls, there were cases were presidential candidates violated the Electoral Act, with the MDC Alliance leader going as far as declaring that he will not accept defeat.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
