IFP: It's high time govt tightens its belt

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says that the party will not stop until Parliament debates the suspension of fuel levies.

IFP leaders hold a press briefing on 30 July 2018. Picture: @IFPinParliament/Twitter
49 minutes ago

DURBAN – With a new fuel hike firmly in place, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has called on government to reconfigure the national budget to provide relief to South Africans.

The IFP held a briefing in Durban on Tuesday where it outlined the key issues covered during its policy review summit and to share how it plans to deal with it.

The party says National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has refused its request to debate the suspension of fuel levies in Parliament.

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says that the party will not stop until Parliament debates the suspension of fuel levies.

“We wanted an opportunity for Parliament to discuss it; two, for government to present a relief package but most importantly for Parliament to set into motion, a process of adjusting the budget.”

Hlengwa has proposed cost-cutting measures such as the cutting down the number of South Africa’s foreign embassies, more public-private partnerships to save state-owned enterprises and having each department reconfigure its budget.

“It is high time that the government tightens its belt as opposed to saying South Africans must tighten their belts. They have tightened their belt too much.”

The IFP, which has been making strides during by-elections in KZN, says its greater election strategy will be revealed in due course.

