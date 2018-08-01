Hundreds of women in CT take stand against gender-based violence
Marchers will hand over a memorandum with a list of 24 demands which include the provision of more safe homes for abused women and children.
CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of women dressed in black and red have made their way to Parliament to fight gender-based violence under the banner #TotalShutDown.
Marchers will hand over a memorandum with a list of 24 demands which include the provision of more safe homes for abused women and children.
Similar events are taking place across the country on Tuesday as South Africans mark the start of Women's Month.
#TotalShutdown Women have started to make their way down Kaizergracht Street towards parliament. LI pic.twitter.com/RqyBYuA9ci— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 1, 2018
Walking with thick steel chains and a padlock wrapped around her body, Venetia Orgill from Mitchell Plain says she attended the march to tell women they have a way out of abusive relationships.
“These chains are a symbol of the many young women abused who are not able to speak for themselves. They are still chained within the abuse of rape, physical and mental abuse.”
She says in the 1980s she took the decision to walk out of an abusive home with her five children. She now assists women and children through her organisation, Discover Your Power.
Marchers are calling for harsher punishments for perpetrators of crimes against women and children.
They have a clear message for men: “My Body, Not Your Crime Scene”.
#TotalShutdown This group of women from Vrygrond say they’re tired of seeing children suffer. LI pic.twitter.com/90AYxpHocF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 1, 2018
