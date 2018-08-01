Hundreds gather at Curries Fountain for #TotalShutDown march

Thousands of women and gender non-conforming people across the country are meeting to stage nationwide marches.

DURBAN - Hundreds of women who are taking a stand against gender-based violence have begun meeting at Curries Fountain for the Durban leg of the #TotalShutDown demonstrations.

Thousands of women and gender non-conforming people across the country are meeting to stage nationwide marches.

At Curries Fountain, women are expected to start their march at the Durban City Hall where they’ll hand over a memorandum.

Hundreds of women have begun gathering at Curries Fountain ahead of a historic march against gender-based violence and femicide.

One of the women organising the KwaZulu-Natal leg of Wednesday’s #TotalShutDown march, Ncumisa Ndelu, says the show of unity is one of the biggest indicators that these issues should remain top of the agenda.

“We have women from different political affirmations, women from different religious organisations and women from different NGOs. They stand for different things whenever they come from, but today they’re here wearing black and a touch of red like we asked them to.”

#TotalShutdown #DBN Women and gender non-conforming people continue to make their way to Curries Fountain.Organizers say they are expecting more than 5000 people to show up. The march will move through the CBD and end at the DBN City Hall where a memorandum will be handed over.ZN pic.twitter.com/kASupf6Nym — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 1, 2018

There are three marches planned across the province, with the one in Durban another in Pietermaritzburg and the third demonstration in Newcastle.

Some of the prominent women joining Wednesday’s march include poet Gcina Mhlophe and KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

#Totalshutdown Women have started gathering at the Old Putco depot in Pretoria ahead of today’s march to the Union Buildings. TK pic.twitter.com/Shj9eIE0wl — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 1, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)